Rangoli Chandel suspended on Twitter: This is the tweet that got Kangana’s sister the boot

On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s account was suspended. The Twitter user loves spewing hatred on social media platform and loves to engage and slam liberals.
Reacting to the Mordabad incident, she had written: “A Jamati died of corona when police and doctors went to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media, make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead. f****k the history they may call us nazis, who cares, life is more important than fake image."
Rangoli is a serial abuser who is known for spewing bigoted views and while Twitter appears very lax when it comes to suspending bigots, even Jack Dorsey’s laissez faire approach to hate speech seems to have been unable to deal with Rangoli’s latest epiphany.
Reacting, Rangoli Chandel’s PR said: “Rangoli said, ” Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti-India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists, but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sister’s spokesperson now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out , a biased platform can be easily avoided."”
