Rangoli Chandel suspended on Twitter: This is the tweet that got Kangana’s sister the boot

On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s account was suspended. The Twitter user loves spewing hatred on social media platform and loves to engage and slam liberals.

Reacting to the Mordabad incident, she had written: “A Jamati died of corona when police and doctors went to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media, make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead. f****k the history they may call us nazis, who cares, life is more important than fake image."

Rangoli is a serial abuser who is known for spewing bigoted views and while Twitter appears very lax when it comes to suspending bigots, even Jack Dorsey’s laissez faire approach to hate speech seems to have been unable to deal with Rangoli’s latest epiphany.