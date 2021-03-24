Delhi: Random COVID-19 testing to be conducted at airports, railways and bus stations

Amidst a new surge in infections that is being viewed as the second wave of the virus, the Delhi government, on Tuesday, announced that random Coronavirus testing will be conducted at Delhi's airports, railway and bus station. For private buses, random testing will be conducted at crowded boarding points. A bar has also set on the public celebration of the upcoming festivals of Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Navratra.

The Delhi government has insisted that safety measures for Covid should be rigorously observed in public places, particularly in markets and malls. The district magistrates and senior police officers of all districts have been directed to stringently follow the instructions.

The government directive says that "Random testing of travellers coming from states where corona infection is spreading very fast" should be done.

Over the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 1,101 new Covid cases crossing the 1,000 mark. Such a huge number was last seen on December 19, 2020 when the city witnessed 1,139 new cases. Four people have died in the last 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 10,967.