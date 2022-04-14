Rampurhat violence: CBI arrests man who transported petrol used in fire incident

Rampurhat: The CBI on Thursday arrested a man, Riton Seikh in connection to the Rampurhat fire incident on March 21.

According to CBI officials, the arrested Riton Seikh is an e-rickshaw driver who allegedly transported the petrol from a nearby petrol pump that was used in setting ablaze the houses in Bogtui village.

“Riton was seen in the CCTV footage of the petrol pump. His names also came in the statements given by other arrested and eye witnesses. Riton has been absconding since the incident happened. He used to leave his place in the wee hours and return back at dead night,” said the CBI officers.

With the new arrest, CBI has made six arrests in the case after taking over from the state police.

Four people were arrested last week from Mumbai and one more from Rampurhat itself.

According to the petrol pump worker, Riton had requested him to give the petrol as he had something to repair.

“In villages several people use petrol to repair several things and we normally give them the petrol in good faith. But in this case we were not aware that such a massacre would happen with petrol,” added the petrol pump worker.

On the other hand CBI wanted to check the CCTV footage of a camera installed just before entering Bogtui village regarding murder of TMC block president Bhadu Seikh but was of no avail as the footages were not available.

