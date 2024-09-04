 Rameswaram Cafe Blast: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje Tenders Apology In Madras HC Over Controversial Remarks
In an affidavit filed before the High Court, she tendered apology to the people of Tamil Nadu if her media statements made in March had hurt their feelings. The affidavit was filed as part of her plea to quash a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Madurai City Cyber Crime Police against her on a complaint by a local resident.

N ChithraUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
article-image

Chennai: Months after her remarks insinuating that people from Tamil Nadu were behind the blast at Bengaluru’s Rameswaram cafe triggered a row, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday apologised for it in the Madras High Court.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje Tenders Apology In An Affidavit Filed Before The Madras HC

In an affidavit filed before the High Court, she tendered apology to the people of Tamil Nadu if her media statements made in March had hurt their feelings. The affidavit was filed as part of her plea to quash a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Madurai City Cyber Crime Police against her on a complaint by a local resident. She was booked under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 505(i)(b) (making statements which may cause public alarm) and 505(2) (making statements that create hatred or ill will) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Ms Shobana, she had the highest respect and regard for the history, rich culture, tradition and people of Tamil Nadu.

“I had or have no intention whatsoever to hurt the sentiments of people of Tamil Nadu by any conduct of mine. Hence, I hereby once again tender my apology to the people of Tamil Nadu for having caused any hurt from my comments. The same may kindly be taken on record in the interest of justice,” she said in her affidavit.

Justice G Jayachandran accepted her submissions and adjourned the case to Thursday.

