Ramesh Chennithala Not Happy As Congress Working Committee Takes Shape Without Him

New Delhi: In the wake of the Congress Working Committee's (CWC) reshuffle, an undercurrent of dissatisfaction has emerged. Despite Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's efforts to include key figures within the party, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala finds himself discontented by his designation as a permanent invitee rather than a full-fledged member.

Chennithala expressed his intention to bring his grievances to Kharge's attention, highlighting what he perceives as a slight. His unease stems from his perception that former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor, a member of the 'G23' faction advocating substantial party reforms and who contested against Kharge for the party chief position, has secured a place in the CWC.

Those in close proximity to Chennithala reveal that he feels sidelined, relegated to a status akin to that of a permanent invitee he held 19 years ago.

The contrasting treatment between Chennithala and figures like Shashi Tharoor, Mukul Wasnik, and Anand Sharma—members of the G-23 faction who raised their voices in revolt—is raising questions.

Chennithala, who has consistently aligned with the party's stance, finds himself excluded from the upper echelons of Congress decision-making.

This situation is seen by insiders as a disservice to Chennithala's long-standing commitment and natural leadership within the Congress party.

