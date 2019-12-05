Ramdas Athawale demands separate university for SC students

New Delhi: Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale has requested Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to build an exclusive university for Scheduled Caste students.

Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, "Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal is our good friend. Right now he is the HRD minister. Yesterday I met him for 30 minutes. I have given him one memorandum and have demanded that there should be a university for the scheduled castes.