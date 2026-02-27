 Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Delhi For Saturday, February 28
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRamadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Delhi For Saturday, February 28

Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Delhi For Saturday, February 28

During the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, beginning with Sehri and ending with Iftar. In Delhi, the Sehri time on February 27 is 05:28 am, while Iftar is at 06:21 pm. Timings may vary slightly based on local moon sightings and calculation methods. Eid is expected around March 20 or 21.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
ANI

New Delhi: The holy month of Ramzan is underway and Muslims around the world are fasting and abstaining from eating food and drinking water during the entire month of Ramadan from sunrise to sunset.

During this sacred month, Muslims start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri meal in the early hours and then break the fast by eating the Iftar meal after sunset. Hence, the timings of Sehri and Iftar is extremely important.

What Is Sehri and Iftar time in Delhi on Saturday?

In Delhi, the Sehri and Iftar timings for Saturday (February 27) are 05:28 am and 06:21 pm, respectively.

FPJ Shorts
'Thodi Toh Sharm Kar Leta': Netizens Slam Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh For Sharing Humorous Video After Rinku Singh's Father's Demise
'Thodi Toh Sharm Kar Leta': Netizens Slam Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh For Sharing Humorous Video After Rinku Singh's Father's Demise
Experts Call For Early Detection And Multidisciplinary Care To Curb MS Disability In India
Experts Call For Early Detection And Multidisciplinary Care To Curb MS Disability In India
SC Refuses To Stay ₹144.51 Crore Deposit Order Against SpiceJet, Imposes ₹1 Lakh Cost Over Prolonged Arbitration Battle
SC Refuses To Stay ₹144.51 Crore Deposit Order Against SpiceJet, Imposes ₹1 Lakh Cost Over Prolonged Arbitration Battle
Mumbai News: BMC To Roll Out AI-Based Retinal Screening At HBT 'Aapla Dawakhana' Clinics To Prevent Diabetes-Related Blindness
Mumbai News: BMC To Roll Out AI-Based Retinal Screening At HBT 'Aapla Dawakhana' Clinics To Prevent Diabetes-Related Blindness

Please note that these timings are approximate and can vary slightly based on local observations and methods of calculation. It's advisable to consult local religious authorities or community centres for precise timings in your area.

Read Also
Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Mumbai For Saturday, February 28
article-image

Eid-al-Fitr 2026 date

Eid is expected to be celebrated either on March 20 or March 21, but the exact date will be determined only after the moon is sighted.

Follow us on