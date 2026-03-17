 Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings For Wednesday, March 18 In Delhi, Lucknow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRamadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings For Wednesday, March 18 In Delhi, Lucknow

Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings For Wednesday, March 18 In Delhi, Lucknow

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, beginning with Sehri and ending with Iftar. On March 17, Sehri in Delhi is at 5:10 am and Iftar at 6:32 pm, while in Mumbai it is 5:32 am and 6:50 pm. In Lucknow, Sehri is at 4:55 am and Iftar at 6:18 pm. Timings may vary slightly by location.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, March 17, 2026, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
ANI

New Delhi: The sacred month of Ramadan is ongoing, and Muslims around the world are fasting and abstaining from consuming food and drinking water from sunrise to sunset throughout the month.

During this holy month, Muslims start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri meal in the early hours of the morning and then break it by having the Iftar meal after sunset. Therefore, knowing the correct timings of Sehri and Iftar is very important.

Sehri & Iftar Timings for 17 March

In Delhi, Sehri time is at 5:10 am and Iftar is at 6:32 pm. In Lucknow, Sehri is at 4:55 am and Iftar is at 6:18 pm. In Mumbai, Sehri is at 5:32 am and Iftar is at 6:50pm.

Please note that these timings are approximate and can vary slightly based on local observations and methods of calculation. It is advisable to consult local religious authorities or community centres for precise timings in your area.

Read Also
When Is Ramadan 2026? Here's To Know Date And Significance Of The Sacred Month Of Fasting
article-image

Eid-al-Fitr 2026 Date

Eid is expected to be celebrated either on 20 March or 21 March, but the exact date will be determined only after the moon is sighted.

Follow us on