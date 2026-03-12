 Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings For Friday, March 13 In Delhi, Noida & Chennai
During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, beginning with the Suhoor (Sehri) meal and breaking fast with Iftar. On 13 March, Sehri in Delhi and Noida is at 5:14 am, Iftar at 6:29 pm; in Chennai, Sehri is 5:06 am, Iftar 6:20 pm. Eid-al-Fitr 2026 is expected on 20 or 21 March, pending moon sighting.

New Delhi: The sacred month of Ramadan is ongoing, and Muslims around the world are fasting and abstaining from food and drinking water from sunrise to sunset throughout the month.

During this holy month, Muslims start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri meal in the early hours of the morning and then break it by having the Iftar meal after sunset. Therefore, knowing the correct timings of Sehri and Iftar is very important.

Sehri & Iftar Timings for 13 March

In Delhi, Sehri time is at 5:14 am and Iftar is at 6:29 pm. In Noida, Sehri is at 5:14 am and Iftar is at 6:29 pm. In Chennai, Sehri is at 5:06 am and Iftar is at 6:20 pm.

Please note that these timings are approximate and can vary slightly based on local observations and methods of calculation. It is advisable to consult local religious authorities or community centres for precise timings in your area.

Eid-al-Fitr 2026 Date

Eid is expected to be celebrated either on 20 March or 21 March, but the exact date will be determined only after the moon is sighted.

