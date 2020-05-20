Ramadan 2020: Can't throw iftaar party amid COVID-19 lockdown? Here's how you can deliver it to your loved ones in Mumbai

Swiggy Genie is delivering in Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Gurgaom and over 100 other cities across the nation.

Scootsy has also started their very own local online delivery store. Apart from food, clothes and essentials, they are also allowing users to send gifts amid the lockdown. You can literally gift someone a meal, a cake, flowers, electronics, clothes and everything else from Scootsy. Through their 'Gift Anything' initiative, users can also send friends and family members a home-cooked iftaar.

The site reads, "How awesome will it be to do an online delivery of your gift to your loved one right at their doorstep! We do just that for you! Now with us, you can literally gift anything! From food to sweets to clothes and more.

All you have to do is take your pick, put in the number and the address of the person you want to gift it to, pick a day and time slot and there, your gift will be delivered! No matter what you want to give them, will gift wrap it and send it to your loved one to make their day! You can also add a special message and we will give them the note with their gift.

So, the next time you want to get an online delivery done for someone you love, you know where to come!"