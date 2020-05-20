Ramadan 2020: Can't throw iftaar party amid COVID-19 lockdown? Here's how you can deliver it to your loved ones in Mumbai

Muslims all over the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by observing fasts from dawn to dusk. While Ramadan amid the global coronavirus pandemic has been a little different, food delivery platforms have come up with special initiatives, where you can send iftaar to your friends and family. Suhoor/ Sehri is the first meal of the day and is consumed before the fast begins, while Iftaar is the meal that Muslims break their fasts with. In Ramadan, Mulsims often throw Iftaar parties and invite their family and friends over for a gathering. However, due to the COVID-19 crisis, people have been confined to their homes as they practice self-isolation.
With the holy month ending in a couple of days, Swiggy has now come up with a special initiative called Swiggy Genie. Swiggy Genie will not just help you in getting supplies from the store, it will also deliver your home-cooked meals to other members of the family.
"We know Ramzan feels a little different this year. But with Swiggy Genie on hand to help, we're hoping the celebrations continue, nonetheless. Need some supplies from the store for the Iftar meal you're cooking? We'll hop on over. Want to share your cooking with other members of the family? We'll drop it off. So, go ahead, tell us what you need, and we'll have it delivered. While you have a happy Ramzan," read their tweet.
Swiggy had first introduced the 'Swiggy Genie' initiative to deliver groceries and essentials in April. The tweet read:
"Roti
Kapda
Medicines
Anda
Doodh
Bread
Maa ke haath ka garma-garm Rajma for best friend
...just some things you can buy/send/receive using Swiggy Genie.
Anything you need, delivered."
Swiggy Genie is delivering in Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Gurgaom and over 100 other cities across the nation.
Scootsy has also started their very own local online delivery store. Apart from food, clothes and essentials, they are also allowing users to send gifts amid the lockdown. You can literally gift someone a meal, a cake, flowers, electronics, clothes and everything else from Scootsy. Through their 'Gift Anything' initiative, users can also send friends and family members a home-cooked iftaar.
The site reads, "How awesome will it be to do an online delivery of your gift to your loved one right at their doorstep! We do just that for you! Now with us, you can literally gift anything! From food to sweets to clothes and more.
All you have to do is take your pick, put in the number and the address of the person you want to gift it to, pick a day and time slot and there, your gift will be delivered! No matter what you want to give them, will gift wrap it and send it to your loved one to make their day! You can also add a special message and we will give them the note with their gift.
You can literally gift someone a meal, a cake, flowers, electronics, clothes and everything else from Scootsy. We are here to make your mom’s birthday special, your husband’s lunch great, your friend’s coffee time better and make every other loved one of yours to feel extra special with our gifting feature. So, the next time you want to get an online delivery done for someone you love, you know where to come!"