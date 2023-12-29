Ram Temple Inauguration: Cong Says Sonia, Kharge Invited; Decision On Attending Event To Be Taken 'At Appropriate Time'

PTI

The Congress party on Friday said that it would decide "at an appropriate time" whether its senior leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, will be present at the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary (Communications), confirmed that both Gandhi and Kharge have received invitations to the ceremony.

"Chairman Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have been invited to the inauguration of the Ram Temple. A decision will be taken at an appropriate time, and communicated at an appropriate time," Ramesh said.

Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray not invited

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, December 27, said that he had not been invited for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Sharad Pawar further accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing politics on the Ram Mandir.

"I have not been invited to the inauguration of Ram Temple...BJP is doing politics in the name of Ram temple," Pawar said. "The ruling party does not have any concrete program to garner people's support, so it seems they are trying to create a different opinion among the people using Ram Mandir," he added.

There have also been contradicting reports on the invitation to former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. While some reports claimed he has not been invited, others said an invitation has been sent.

Mamata Banerjee may skip Ram Temple inauguration

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend the the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. While Banerjee has not said anything on the issue, TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh ruled out the possibility of any leader from the party attending the event.

“There is no question of attending the inaugural function. I don't know if any invitation has come, but I know for sure that there is no question of attending the programme,” Ghosh told media.

Earlier this week, CPI(M) politburo had issued a statement announcing that the party's General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury, will not attend the Ram Mandir inauguration programme.