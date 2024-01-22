Ram Temple Consecration LIVE Updates: Ayodhya Decks Up For Grand Pran Pratishtha Ceremony; City To Witness Cold Weather Conditions Today

Watch the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya LIVE Here:
Actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif head to Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya decked up with flowers ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony later today
'Overwhelming. We feel it's a rare opportunity,' says Megastar Chiranjeevi as he jets off to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Ayodhya's Weather Update
With a chill in the air and temperatures fluctuating between 15°C and 17°C, the consecration ceremony ('Pran Pratishtha') for Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple on January 22 is scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm. The expected minimum temperature ranges between 6 and 8°C currently. The weather forecast indicates morning fog with visibility dropping to around 100 meters in the temple town.
During the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony around noon, visibility is anticipated to be between 1000 and 1500 meters, categorised as shallow fog/mist. This is expected to improve to 1200–1500 meters between 1400 and 1730 hours on Monday. The weather agency predicts 'cold day conditions' in Ayodhya on January 22.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar says, "Congratulations on this epochal day of Ram Mandir Pranpratishta in the historical city of Ayodhya, the RamJanmbhoomi. Gratifying to witness celebratory moment marking the reawakening of national pride all over..."
Rapid Action Force personnel deployed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk as security tightens before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today
'Hearty greetings to the people of India on this auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. This is a historic moment for devotees across the world,' says Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India in a post
Visuals from Saryu Ghat ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple
"Today is a very auspicious day as Lord Ram will arrive at his temple. The entire world is chanting 'Jai Shree Ram'," says UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Visuals from Jagadguru Rambhadracharya camp in Ayodhya where 1008 'yagyas' are taking place ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Veteran Actor Jackie Shroff leaves for Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony
"It's a long wait, we are all very honoured to be there," says Actor Ram Charan as he leaves from Hyderabad for Ayodhya
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan leaves for Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today
Visuals from Ram Janmabhoomi premises show temple all decked up for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Artists perform folk dance, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, today
Morning visuals from Ram Janmabhoomi premises ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple, today
The 500-year-old wait ends today: Pran Pratishtha to begin at 12:20 pm
The highly anticipated event scheduled for Monday, January 22, 2023, will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi overseeing the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, India. This consecration holds immense cultural and religious significance, capturing global attention.
The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, beginning at 12:20 pm, is set to conclude by 1 pm. Prime Minister Modi will address a gathering of 7,000 individuals, including seers and dignitaries. The consecration precedes the public opening of the Ram Temple the following day.
About The Newly Built Ram Temple
Architected by Chandrakant B Sompura and his son Ashish, the Ram Mandir, envisioned three decades ago, stands on 2.7 acres of land in Ayodhya. The architectural marvel reaches a height of 161 feet, spans 235 feet in width, and extends to 360 feet in length. It follows the Nagara style, an ancient Indian temple-building style, blending Vedic rituals with modern technology across its 57,000 square feet of built-up area.
Security heightened in Ayodhya; Noted celebs to attend mega event today
Ayodhya witnesses heightened security measures, employing advanced technologies such as surveillance drones, night vision devices, and CCTV cameras. The Integrated Traffic Management System, with 1500 public CCTV cameras, ensures vigilant monitoring. Comprehensive security includes teams from the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force. The anti-drone system overseen by the Special Security Force enhances protection.
Only those invited by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are allowed entry, with stringent security and transportation arrangements. Notable figures, including Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Sachin Tendulkar will grace the event as state guests.