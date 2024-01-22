Ram Temple Consecration LIVE Updates: Ayodhya Decks Up For Grand Pran Pratishtha Ceremony; City To Witness Cold Weather Conditions Today

Ayodhya's Weather Update

With a chill in the air and temperatures fluctuating between 15°C and 17°C, the consecration ceremony ('Pran Pratishtha') for Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple on January 22 is scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm. The expected minimum temperature ranges between 6 and 8°C currently. The weather forecast indicates morning fog with visibility dropping to around 100 meters in the temple town.

During the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony around noon, visibility is anticipated to be between 1000 and 1500 meters, categorised as shallow fog/mist. This is expected to improve to 1200–1500 meters between 1400 and 1730 hours on Monday. The weather agency predicts 'cold day conditions' in Ayodhya on January 22.