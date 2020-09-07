Ram Rajya? As Yogi's cops watch, murder accused beaten to death by angry mob in UP's Kushinagar

In a shocking incident, a man was lynched by an angry mob in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district after he allegedly shot dead a man and tried to escape by firing in the air.

The alleged shooter shot dead a teacher, Sudhir, who was sleeping on his terrace. Hearing the gunshots, the locals surrounded the house and caught one of the assailants while another one managed to escape.

The accused opened fire in the air to scare the mob away but was caught. The angry mob beat him even after the police arrived on the scene and left him only after he became lifeless.

Video currently viral on the social media shows the mob beating the man in the presence of police.