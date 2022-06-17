e-Paper Get App

Ram Rahim Singh gets one-month parole; Leaves Rohtak jail

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda gets 1-month parole in less than 5 months of granting a 21-day furlough. Sources said the Dera chief was likely to go to Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
Ram Rahim Singh gets 1-month parole | PTI

In less than five months of granting a 21-day furlough, jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted a month-long parole on Friday. Singh was lodged in a jail in Haryana's Rohtak after his 2017 conviction in rape cases.

"He has been granted one-month parole and he came out of the prison on Friday," a senior police official from Rohtak jail told PTI.

Earlier in February, the Dera chief was granted three week's furlough.

The sect chief is currently serving a life term for the murder of his manager in 2002 and was convicted for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

The sect chief was lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail in Haryana. Sources said the Dera chief was likely to go to Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat.

