Ram Navami: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram in English, Marathi and Hindi

Rama Navami is the birthday of Lord Rama, who is considered as the seventh avtar of Lord Vishnu. Lord Rama was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya. According to Hindu calender it falls on the ninth day of the bright half of Shukla Paksha) of Chaitra month, which is also the first month in the Hindu calendar.

On this Puja and prayers are performed at home as well as in the temple of lord Rama. Kindly refer below messages to to wish your loved ones in English, Marathi and Hindi on 'Ram Navami'.

Ram Navami: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram in English

Life has ups and downs, some days might be rough, But Maa Durga will give you the courage, And the ability to be tough. Have a Blessed Maha Navami!

May your life is showered with the love and blessings of Maa Durga, May the occasion of Maha Navami bring along a year full of positivity for you.

May Goddess Durga Bless You Like She Blessed Rama To Fight The Evil Like He Fought Ravana. Happy Mahanavami to you my friend.

Let the festival remind you that good will always win over evil. Happy Ram Navami to you and your family.

May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

Ram Navami: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram in Hindi.

राम जिनका नाम है,

अयोध्या जिनका धाम है,

ऐसे हैं रघुनंदन आपको और आपके परिवार को

राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! जिनके मन में हैं श्री राम

भाग्य में उसके है वैकुण्ठ धाम

उनके चरणो में जिसने जीवन वार दिया

संसार में उसका है कल्याण

श्रीराम के जन्‍मोत्‍सव की शुभकामनाएं। मेरे रोम-रोम में बसने वाले राम

मैं तुमसे क्या मांगू

ओ जगत के स्वामी

ओ अन्तर्यामी मैं तुमसे क्या मांगू

रामनवमी की शुभकामनाएं.

Ram Navami: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram in Marathi

राम ज्यांचे नाव आहे, अयोध्या ज्यांचे गाव आहे.. असा हा रघुनंदन आम्हास सदैव वंदनीय आहे. श्रीराम नवमीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

दशरथ नंदन राम, दया सागर राम, रघुकुल तिलक राम, सत्यधर्म पारायण राम, श्रीरामनवमीच्या शुभेच्छा!

श्रीकृष्ण गोविंद हरे मुरारी, हे नाथ नारायण वासुदेव.. श्रीराम नवमीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

प्रभू रामाला जीवनाचे परम सत्य माना आणि आयुष्यात पुढे जा.. आनंदच मिळेल. रामनवमीच्या शुभेच्छा!

संसारसंगे बहु शीणलों मी । कृपा करी रे रघुराजस्वामी ।प्रारब्ध माझे सहसा टळेना । तुजवीण रामा मज कंठवेना, श्रीराम नवमीच्या शुभेच्छा!

श्री राम राम रामेति । रमे रामे मनोरमे राम नवमीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

रघुपती राघव राजाराम पतित पावन सिताराम.. राम नवमीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

मुकुट शिरावर कटि पीतांबर, वीर वेष तो श्याम मनोहर, सवे जानकी सेवातत्पर मेघ:शामा हे श्रीरामा.. राम नवमीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

राम नाम जपत राहा चांगले काम करत राहा, राम नवमीच्या शुभेच्छा!

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 08:46 PM IST