Ram Navami 2021: Bhajan Playlist

Ram Navami is a spring Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of the Hindu God, Lord Rama. He is particularly important to the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism, as the seventh avatar of God Vishnu.

The festival celebrates the descent of Vishnu as shri Rama avatar, through his birth to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya. The festival is a part of the spring Navratri and falls on the ninth day of the bright half in the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra.

Ram Navami is an optional government holiday in India.

This day is commemorated by Rama Katha recitals or reading of Rama stories including the Hindu sacred epic Ramayana.

While some Hindus visit a temple, others pray at home.

The best way to celebrate the festival is through music and bhajans.

Here are some bhajans one can play while they celebrate Ram Navami: