Ram Naam at Times Square: Here's how Ayodhya arrived in NYC

Chanting Jai Shree Ram' and waving flags and banners, the people celebrated the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple in Times Square.

"We really feel happy and energetic, so many people are here celebrating the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple. It's a really big moment for me and for all the Indians across the world," a resident told ANI.

"This is really exciting as I am living away from home. It has been a few years. You see something like this in New York< City is very exciting. I know I was here a few years ago when Modiji had come to Madison Square Garden and there was a great scene here. People gathered, celebrated and cheered... I am excited to see the photo on the billboard," said Ruchi, a spectator.

“I am from New Jersey and I am here to be a part of the Ram Janmabhoomi celebration today. It feels great to be a part of it. Our previous generations struggled for over 500 years," said Manju Nath, another US resident.

Sources as per PTI said that the company running the billboard cited legal obligations to say they could not run political advertisements.

The sources, however, added that the image was not political in nature.