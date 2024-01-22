Ram Mandir Inauguration: Around 2500 Folk Artists To Perform On 100 Stages Across Ayodhya To Mark Consecration Ceremony

Ram Mandir | File

In a bid to augment the splendour of the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla, the Culture Department has orchestrated a breathtaking cultural extravaganza featuring 2500 folk artists. Through mesmerizing performances encompassing dance, music, and singing, the event aims to depict the grandeur of Treta Yuga in Ayodhya.

Artists from various zones will contribute to a lively cultural mosaic

The cultural spectacle is poised to unfold on a staggering 100 platforms strategically located across Ayodhya. Key venues include Airport Gate Number 3, Gurudev Palace, Disha Coaching, Jeevan Sathi Marriage Lawn, and other prominent locations.

The entire city is poised to resonate with cultural richness, creating a vibrant atmosphere to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic inauguration of the Ram Temple.

The performances, a reflection of the local cultural tapestry of Awadh, will also spotlight the diverse cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh. Artists hailing from Varanasi, Ayodhya, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mathura, Jhansi, and other regions will contribute to a dynamic cultural mosaic. The stages will come alive with a myriad of traditional dances, such as Dhobia, Faruahi, and tribal dances, alongside regional flavours from Uttaranchal, Braj, and more, showcasing the state's rich heritage.

The festival promises to be a melting pot of diverse culture

During this historic moment, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ensured the comprehensive representation of the entire state of Uttar Pradesh. The event promises to be a melting pot of various cultural elements, fostering an atmosphere resonant with the spirit of unity in diversity.

Beyond the cultural performances, Ayodhya is poised to host a series of events after the consecration ceremony, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees. Highlights include Ramleela by Shri Ram Bharti Kala Kendra, Sarayu Aarti at Ram Ki Paidi, a projection show, a laser show, and an eco-friendly fireworks display.

In the evening various artists will perform

The evening will be adorned with melodious performances by renowned artists Padma Shri Malini Awasthi and Kanhaiya Mittal. While Malini Awasthi will enthral the audience at Tulsi Udyan, Kanhaiya Mittal is set to enchant with Ram Katha at Ramkatha Park.

The cultural celebrations will extend with devotional songs by the Sharma Brothers from Ujjain and a presentation by the Watekar Sisters of Ram Katha Park Nagpur. Devkinandan Thakur's Shri Ram Katha will echo at the Bhajan Sandhya venue, casting a spiritual ambience aligned with the historical and cultural significance of the day.