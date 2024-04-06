Ram Lalla To Rest For 4 Hours During Ram Navami Celebrations

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced a significant decision | Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

Lucknow: Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the district administration's proposal to keep Ram Lalla awake for 24 hours during Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced a significant decision. The Trust declared that the doors of Lord Ram's temple will be open for 20 hours, allowing for four hours of rest for Ram Lalla.

This decision was reached during a meeting held at Maniram Das Cantonment by the Trust. It was unanimously decided that devotees would be granted the rare opportunity to have darshan of Ramlala for an extended period of 20 hours, with devotees permitted to have darshan in seven lines.

Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Trust, explained, "This means that Lord Ram will have a rest of four hours each day. As it is His birthday, Ram Lalla will bear the pain for his devotees."

Rai also revealed that plans are in place to anoint Ramlala with the divine rays of the Sun God, if feasible. He emphasized that this decision reflects the deep reverence and devotion surrounding the festivities.

Earlier, the Trust had put aside similar plans due to technical issues, but now they are moving forward with determination.

Rai further announced the cancellation of all VIP passes from April 15 to 18, emphasizing the focus on providing comprehensive facilities for devotees. "The Trust ensures that devotees' needs are prioritized, with elaborate arrangements including shade along the darshan route, seating provisions, water facilities at multiple points, and adequate restroom facilities," he assured.

In addressing concerns about the anticipated massive turnout, Rai urged devotees to refrain from carrying mobile phones during darshan and to deposit their shoes and slippers safely in locker rooms. The Trust is committed to inclusivity, aiming for a seamless experience for all attendees.

Furthermore, plans are underway to broadcast the Janmotsav program through Prasar Bharati, ensuring wider access for devotees unable to attend physically. The Trust also seeks community support to ensure ample provisions of essentials like water and food, with a special request for residents to contribute Sattu for communal meals.

As preparations intensify, Ayodhya is infused with the spirit of devotion and celebration, promising an unforgettable commemoration of Shri Ram's birth anniversary. With meticulous planning and unwavering dedication, the Trust endeavors to create a sacred atmosphere befitting the auspicious occasion.