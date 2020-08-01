Raksha Bandhan 2020: Meet Qamar Mohsin Shaikh - PM Modi's Pakistani Rakhi sister

Expressing her wish, she said, "I feel he will interact with me on a video call on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan."

She said, "A sister can only wish for the good life of his brother and she can tie Rakhi by herself but the situation is changed this time. I regret that this will be our 25th Raksha Bandhan and I couldn't tie Rakhi by myself this year because of the pandemic. I pray he keeps doing good work for the people and people bless him."

Qamar also praised the way PM Modi handled the pandemic situation. She said, "He has handled the situation very well in the tough times of corona pandemic. If he did not control the situation on time, reality would have been different today."

She has also sent a book 'Qamar Jahan' by Padmashri Garender Patel, a famous writer.

