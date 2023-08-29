'Rakhi Gift', 'Historic Decision': BJP Ministers, CMs Thank PM Modi After LPG Price Cut

The Narendra Modi government's decision to cut LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 was met with praise from BJP ministers and leaders, who hailed it as a "gift", a "bold step", and a "monumental stride". The party also linked the move to the Onam and Raksha Bandhan festivals, and the Prime Minister in his official Twitter handle expressed his hope for the well-being of "my sisters".

"The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a day to increase happiness in our family. The reduction in gas prices will increase the comfort of the sisters in my family and make their lives easier. May every sister of mine be happy, be healthy, this is my wish from God," the Prime Minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

BJP leaders and ministers took this opportunity to praise the Prime Minister and Central government for reducing the LPG gas cylinder prices.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath hailed the move as "historical decision".

"It is a historical decision by PM to give subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder and approving 75 lakh additional Ujjwala connections. This will benefit 10.35 crore beneficiaries including more than 1.75 cr beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh. This will help our mothers and sisters to run their kitchens more easily," CM Adityanath said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani thanked the Prime Minister "on behalf of all the sisters of our country".

"He has given a gift to 33 crore families by reducing the LPG cylinder price by Rs 200. However, it is notable that 9.60 crore sisters were already getting a refill of Rs 200 per cylinder as part of Ujjwala Yojana, up to 12 cylinders. So, poor families under the scheme have received a gift of Rs 400," she said.

Referring to PM Modi as a "loving brother", Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "It is almost like a Raksha Bandhan gift for all sisters of the nation. He has also announced that another 75 lakh new gas connections will be given for free".

Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar too hailed the decision and thanked PM Modi.

"I welcome the decision made by PM Modi, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, he has given a gift to all the sisters. The prices of gas cylinders have been reduced by Rs 200, under Ujjwala Yojana, a total subsidy of Rs 400 will be given...this is a big decision, I'm grateful and thank PM Modi," CM Khattar said.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for the cut announced in gas prices.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, calling the move as 'unique gift', dismissed the allegations that the decision was taken keeping the upcoming elections in mind.

"PM Modi has given a unique gift to the sisters in the country before Raksha Bandhan....We don't take decisions keeping elections in mind but for the welfare of the public," he said.

