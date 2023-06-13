Rakesh Tikait Backs Jack Dorsey, Says 'Reach Of Farmers' Protest On Twitter & Facebook Wasn't As Expected'

Rakesh Tikait | (ANI Photo)

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, whose tearful and emotional appeal during the farmers' protest in January 2021 had revived the agitation of the farmers against the farm law bills introduced by the Modi government, reacted on former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's claims that the government of India had put pressure on Twitter over accounts related to farmers' protest during the agitation. "We had information that the kind of reach on Facebook and Twitter that was expected on farmers' protest, was not coming. They used to try to stop it at their level," said Tikait in his byte to news agency ANI.

"What Jack Dorsey has said is correct. The Government of India must have made such efforts. Such reports were out in the open that if they (Twitter) didn't follow what the government said, they would have been at a loss," said Tikait.

Tikait emerged from the farmers' protest

The farmers' protest that took place near Delhi's border in India in 2020-2021 is once again in limelight following former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's claims that the government of India had warned the micro-blogging site regarding accounts related to farmers' movement and protest. The farmers had led a massive and sustained protest over the farm bills also called the Indian Agriculture Acts of 2020. Following the months-long protest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021 announced the withdrawal of the farm laws. The Prime Minister had said that the government had not been able to convince farmers on the issue of farm laws. Rakesh Tikait had emerged as a prominent face of the farmers' protest and his emotional appeal to farmers had led to the stir gaining more support from farmers.

Oppn takes on government over claims

The opposition parties including Congress has come down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government over Jack Dorsey's claims made in an interview to the "Breaking Points." However, the government has refuted Dorsy's claims and called the allegations "an outright lie."