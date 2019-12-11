Rajya Sabha votes against sending CAB to select committee

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday voted against sending the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019, to a select committee of parliament for review.

Ninty-nine members voted for sending the Bill to the select committee, while 124 opted for 'NOES' during the voting.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducted the voting on a motion moved by CPI-M member KK Ragesh.