Rajya Sabha polls: New dissidents emerge in Rajasthan Congress

Ahead of crucial Rajya Sabha polls, a new dissident faction has emerged in Rajasthan Congress where two MLAs, Khiladi Ram Bairwa and Girraj Singh Malinga, have openly questioned the Ashok Gehlot government and claimed that there are many more who may be silent but are not happy on various issues with the chief minister.

"I got the reward of saving the government by facing the trial. No justice has been done to me at all. I was wrongly sued despite saving the government and being loyal to the party," said Girraj Singh Malinga of Congress to the media.

Malinga was recently booked for allegedly thrashing a government engineer and was arrested ahead of Congress Chintan Shivir, though got bail after the Shivir.

The MLA further hinted at a change of his loyalty saying, "Congress has no contribution in making me a leader. It was BSP and Mayawati Ji who made me a leader. I’ll never forget the favour of Mayavati Ji who gave me the ticket for the first time. I am not married to Congress that I will have to live with it for the rest of my life," added Malinga.

It is to mention here that in the last tenure of Ashok Gehlot, Malinga was a BSP MLA who defected and joined Congress, while this time, he got the ticket from Congress.

One more senior Congress MLA Khiladi Ram Bairwa has questioned the working of his government on issues of law and order and bureaucracy.

Bairwa also showed his displeasure on outsiders being chosen for Rajya Sabha and said that "those who were committing during the political crisis of the government have now come to contest the election. It would have been nice if even one of the three candidates were from Rajasthan."

"Some people are not speaking but we are not slaves, we are soldiers of the party. We should also be respected," added Bairwa.

Bairwa was one of the aspirants of ministership during the rejig last year, but could not make it. Although, he was recently appointed as the Chairman of the Schedule Cast Welfare Commission.

The sources in the party said that this is a new dissident faction in Congress, adding that two MLAs have come out in open about it but there may be many more with the same feelings, especially on the issue of all outsiders candidates.

These MLAs had supported the Gehlot government at the time of the crisis of July 2020 and were hoping to get good rewards. But now, as they know that their vote is crucial for the party in this Rajya Sabha polls, they are finding it the most appropriate time to voice their displeasure.

"Though the chance of their vote cast against the party is very remote, this dissident faction is an add on to the existing dissidents of Sachin Pilot camp who are silent at this time but may rise against the government at any time," said a senior party leader on anonymity.

