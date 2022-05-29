e-Paper Get App

Rajya Sabha polls: Congress announces candidature of former union ministers P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Ajay Maken

Chidambaram was fielded from Tamil Nadu, Ramesh from Karnataka, Maken from Haryana and Surjewala from Rajasthan.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 11:00 PM IST
article-image
Rajya Sabha polls: Congress announces candidature of former Union ministers P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Ajay Maken | PTI File Photo

The Congress on Sunday announced 10 candidates for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, fielding former Union ministers P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Ajay Maken as well as party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

The party also fielded Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari from Rajasthan, Vivek Tankha from Madhya Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla and Ranjeet Ranjan from Chhattisgarh and Imran Pratapgarhi from Maharashtra.

Of the 55 vacancies arising in the Rajya Sabha in the next two months, seven Congress members -- Chidambaram (Maharashtra), Ramesh (Karnataka), Ambika Soni (Punjab), Vivek Tankha (Madhya Pradesh), Pradeep Tamta (Uttarakhand), Kapil Sibal (Uttar Pradesh) and Chhaya Verma (Chhattisgarh) -- will be completing their terms.

