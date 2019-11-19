Rajya Sabha marshals' uniform new military green upsets Army, questions raised members

As the Rajya Sabha opened its landmark 250th session on Monday, its marshals got a makeover with their uniforms being restyled from traditional Indian attire comprising turbans to military-style outfits with caps.

Customarily, the presiding officer of the House is flanked by two marshals who march ahead of the chairman to announce the commencement of proceedings and also assist the chair in organising the desk and bringing up order papers. The uniforms were dark blue, with shoulder insignias, gold buttons and gold aiguillette -- ornamental braided cord worn on army or academic uniforms. The peaked cap resembles one worn by Army officers of the rank of Brigadier and above.