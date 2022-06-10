e-Paper Get App

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Haryana CM ML Khattar casts his vote

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Haryana chief minister ML Khattar | Photo: ANI

Haryana chief minister ML Khattar today arrived at Vidhan Sabha to cast his vote here on Friday.

Polling for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana was underway here on Friday with Congress MLAs, who were lodged in a resort in Chattisgarh’s Raipur due to fear of poaching, on their way to Chandigarh.

The polling for the two seats will be held from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will begin from 5 pm and the results will e declared the same day.

While the BJP with 40 MLAs in the 90-member Haryana Assembly has nine more than the 31 first preference votes required for a straight win, the contest has become keen for the second seat with the entry of media baron Kartikeya Sharma, an Independent.

Read Also
Voting for Rajya Sabha elections begins in 4 states
article-image

