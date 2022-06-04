e-Paper Get App

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Full list of candidates and seats going to polls

The polling is to take place on June 10

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Full list of candidates and seats going to polls |

Forty-one candidates were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from 11 states on Friday at the close of nominations.

Among the prominent winners were former Congress leader Kapil Sibal, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Choudhary and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

With this, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka are set to witness a thriller as none of the candidates withdrew their candidatures.

The polling is to take place on June 10 for the remaining 16 seats.

Check out the full list of candidates and seats going to polls:

Maharashtra (6 seats)

BJP - Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik

Shiv Sena - Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar

Congress - Imran Pratapgarhi

NCP - Praful Patel

Tamil Nadu (4 seats)

BJP - Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh, Lahar Singh Siroya

Congress - Jairam Ramesh, Mansoor Ali Khan

JDS - Kupendra Reddy

Haryana (2 seats)

Congress - Ajay Maken

BJP - Krishan Pal Panwar

Independent - Kartikeya Sharma (backed by BJP)

Rajasthan (4 seats)

BJP - Ghanshyam Tiwari

Congress - Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari

Independent - Subhash Chandra (backed by BJP)

Read Also
Rajya Sabha elections: MVA suspects poaching of legislators especially from smaller parties and...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaRajya Sabha Elections 2022: Full list of candidates and seats going to polls

RECENT STORIES

Centre writes to states to phase out Single Use Plastic from July 1

Centre writes to states to phase out Single Use Plastic from July 1

Mumbai: Drivers unfairly targetted over minor traffic offences, says taxi union

Mumbai: Drivers unfairly targetted over minor traffic offences, says taxi union

Karnataka: Right-wing groups gather in Mandya for march to mosque in Srirangapatna, prohibitory...

Karnataka: Right-wing groups gather in Mandya for march to mosque in Srirangapatna, prohibitory...

Mumbai: Earth Care Award for BMC’s garden department

Mumbai: Earth Care Award for BMC’s garden department

Mumbai: Strong certification a must for BMC’s Shiv Yoga centres

Mumbai: Strong certification a must for BMC’s Shiv Yoga centres