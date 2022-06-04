Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Full list of candidates and seats going to polls |

Forty-one candidates were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from 11 states on Friday at the close of nominations.

Among the prominent winners were former Congress leader Kapil Sibal, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Choudhary and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

With this, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka are set to witness a thriller as none of the candidates withdrew their candidatures.

The polling is to take place on June 10 for the remaining 16 seats.

Check out the full list of candidates and seats going to polls:

Maharashtra (6 seats)

BJP - Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik

Shiv Sena - Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar

Congress - Imran Pratapgarhi

NCP - Praful Patel

Tamil Nadu (4 seats)

BJP - Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh, Lahar Singh Siroya

Congress - Jairam Ramesh, Mansoor Ali Khan

JDS - Kupendra Reddy

Haryana (2 seats)

Congress - Ajay Maken

BJP - Krishan Pal Panwar

Independent - Kartikeya Sharma (backed by BJP)

Rajasthan (4 seats)

BJP - Ghanshyam Tiwari

Congress - Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari

Independent - Subhash Chandra (backed by BJP)