Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Full list of candidates and seats going to polls

Forty-one candidates were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from 11 states on Friday at the close of nominations.
Among the prominent winners were former Congress leader Kapil Sibal, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Choudhary and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.
With this, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka are set to witness a thriller as none of the candidates withdrew their candidatures.
The polling is to take place on June 10 for the remaining 16 seats.
Check out the full list of candidates and seats going to polls:
Maharashtra (6 seats)
BJP - Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik
Shiv Sena - Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar
Congress - Imran Pratapgarhi
NCP - Praful Patel
Tamil Nadu (4 seats)
BJP - Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh, Lahar Singh Siroya
Congress - Jairam Ramesh, Mansoor Ali Khan
JDS - Kupendra Reddy
Haryana (2 seats)
Congress - Ajay Maken
BJP - Krishan Pal Panwar
Independent - Kartikeya Sharma (backed by BJP)
Rajasthan (4 seats)
BJP - Ghanshyam Tiwari
Congress - Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari
Independent - Subhash Chandra (backed by BJP)
