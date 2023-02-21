Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankar presses for breach of privilege notice against 12 Opposition MPs |

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar has granted his approval for the privilege committee to look into the behaviour of 12 opposition MPs as part of the ongoing action against disruptive MPs in the Rajya Sabha following the suspension of Congress MP Rajni Patil for the duration of the budget session.

"Members are informed that the Chairman, Rajya Saba has referred a question of the alleged breach of privilege arising out of gross disorderly conduct displayed by the Rajya Sabha MPs in violation of rules and etiquette of Rajya Saha by repeatedly entering the well of the Council, shouting slogans and persistently and wilfully obstructing the proceedings of the Council, compelling the Chair to repeatedly adjourn the sittings of the Council, under rule 203 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Raiya Sabha) to the committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report," said a Rajya Sabha bulletin.

Who are the 12 MP's?

The names of the Rajya Sabha MPs include those from the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in particular. These 12 MPs are Sanjay Singh, Shaktisinh Gohil, Sushil Kumar Gupta, Sandeep Kumar Pathak, Naranbhai J Rathwa, Syed Nasir Hussain, Kumar Ketkar, Imran Pratapgarhi, L Hanumanthaiah, Phulo Devi Netam, Jebi Mather Hisham and Ranjeet Ranjan.

There has been another privilege notice that has been moved against the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, for submitting notice for suspension of the Zero Hour multiple times. He was earlier pulled up by the speaker for multiple notices.

"Members are informed that the Chairman, Rajya Sabha has referred a question of an alleged breach of privilege arising out of non-adherence to the directions of the Chair vis-a-vis repeated submission of identical notices under rule 267 by Sanjay Singh, Member, Rajya Sabha, under rule 203 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report," the Rajya Sabha bulletin further elaborated.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)