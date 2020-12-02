Rajya Sabha Bypoll: Sushil Modi files nomination, Nitish Kumar says Bihar will benefit from his 'big role' at Centre

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday predicted that his former deputy, Sushil Kumar Modi, would be in a bigger role at the Centre as the the senior BJP leader filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha by-election.
Nitish accompanied Sushil Modi to the divisional commissioner office when the BJP leader filed his nomination papers for the vacant seat in the Upper House of Parliament.
The chief minister said that Sushil Modi was his colleague in Bihar, and he wanted him in the Cabinet, but now he has to follow the instructions of his party and move to New Delhi.
Nitish said Sushil Modi will get bigger responsibility at the national level and Bihar would benefit from it. He has served in Bihar till now and he would serve at the Centre too, the JD(U) chief said.
The chief minister, who was Sushil Modi's boss for 11 years, paid compliments to his former deputy and said it was rare distinction that the Bihar leader was a member of both the houses in the state - Vidhan Parishad and Vidhan sabha - and as well as a member of both Houses of Parliament. Modi was a member of Lok Sabha from Bhagalpur before he became the Deputy CM in Bihar.
BJP leaders and Nitish's two deputies in the current government - Tarkeshwar Prasad and Renu Devi - were categorical in stating that Sushil Modi would be inducted into the Union cabinet.
Leaders of BJP allies JDU, HAM(S) and VIP were present at the nomination. With NDA's 126 members in the 243-seat Bihar assembly, election of Sushil Kumar Modi looks certain.
The Grand Alliance is yet to nominate a candidate. December 3 is the last date for submission of nomination.
The by-election was necessitated following the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in October.
