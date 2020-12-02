Rajya Sabha Bypoll: Sushil Modi files nomination, Nitish Kumar says Bihar will benefit from his 'big role' at Centre

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday predicted that his former deputy, Sushil Kumar Modi, would be in a bigger role at the Centre as the the senior BJP leader filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha by-election.

Nitish accompanied Sushil Modi to the divisional commissioner office when the BJP leader filed his nomination papers for the vacant seat in the Upper House of Parliament.

The chief minister said that Sushil Modi was his colleague in Bihar, and he wanted him in the Cabinet, but now he has to follow the instructions of his party and move to New Delhi.