Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 13 amid opposition ruckus over Adani allegations

The ruckus intensified when the question hour began, forcing the Chairman to adjourn remainder of the proceedings.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
NEW DELHI: The budget session of the Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday shortly after 12 noon for resumption on March 13 after the ruckus by opposition members, who entered the well of the house raising slogans.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refused their plea asking to be lenient to the lady member Rajani Patil (64) of Congress from Maharashtra who was suspended for shooting a video in the House pandemonium during Prime Minister Modi's speech on Thursday.

Leader of House Piyush Goyal said the House may call for pardon to her only if the Congress apologises for the shocking disturbances to the PM's reply to the President's address in the House.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for 10 minutes due to the ruckus. However, the ruckus intensified when the question hour began, forcing the Chairman to adjourn remainder of the proceedings, including the question hour and discussion of the private members that was shifted from Friday to Monday.

