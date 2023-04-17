Rajsthan: Self-appraisal time for Congress MLAs as party seeks feedback on different issues

It's a self-appraisal time for Congress MLAs of Rajasthan as the party has asked them to fill out a questionnaire that has questions related to their performance in their constituency in the three-day one-to-one feedback exercise that started on Monday.

Amid the ongoing conflict, the party is now trying to bring the MLAs into election mode. For this, Congress is having one-to-one feedback from the party and independent MLAs who are supporting the government. Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, CM Ashok Gehlot, and State President Govind Singh Dotasara talked to the MLAs of Jodhpur and Ajmer divisions in Jaipur.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮 𝗼𝗳 𝟭𝟯 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗠𝗟𝗔𝘀

During the feedback, a proforma of 13 questions has been given to the MLAs, in which the MLAs have been asked to tell their plan to overcome the anti-incumbency against them.

The MLAs have also been asked to suggest plans to overcome the anti-incumbency the public has towards the government.

Apart from this feedback form, the MLAs have been asked about the caste and religious equation of their constituency.

Sources in the party said that besides this election-related feedback, the party is also trying to get the mood of the MLAs about the leadership issue of the party in the state, although none of the MLAs was ready to comment on this officially.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗟𝗔𝘀

How do you consider your position in the field now? If you had to give a number out of 10, how many would you give?

Which five schemes have the most impact in your constituency?

Do you have any suggestions or opinions regarding the new districts announced recently by CM Ashok Gehlot?

What did you do to make the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) an issue? (Only from MLAs of 13 concerned)?

Is there any third front in your seat and what is its status?

What plan do you have to stop anti-incumbency against you?

What is the status of your social media account?

Do you run your social media account yourself if there is an admin, please provide his name and phone number.

What is your preparation to make the inflation relief camp a success?

How much anti-incumbency is there in the public towards the government and what is its status? Any suggestions to overcome this?

What do you think is the public mood regarding the election?

Any specific suggestions you would like to share?