Rajnath Singh meets Australian counterpart Peter Dutton, discusses bilateral defense

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today held bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Peter Dutton in New Delhi. Briefing media following the meeting, Singh said he had fruitful and wide ranging discussions with his Australian counterpart.

He said regional issues were discussed in the meeting besides bilateral defence cooperation and expanding military engagements across Services, enhancing defence information sharing, cooperation in emerging defence technologies and mutual logistics support.

The Defence Minsiter said India is committed to building a robust partnership with Australia for the security and growth of the entire region.

He said India Australia partnership is based on shared vision of free, open, inclusive and rule based Indo-Pacific region. He added that both nations are keen to work jointly to realise full potential of India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.

Both sides noted with happiness that Australia joined the Malabar Exercise in 2020. In this context, the Indian side also expressed satisfaction in the continued participation of Australia in Malabar Exercise this year.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh apprised Minister Dutton about recent efforts towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and growing innovation ecosystem in India. They discussed opportunities to work together in Defence Science and Technology areas.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 06:08 PM IST