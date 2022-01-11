Rajnath Singh is recovering well, says spokesperson of the Defence Ministry

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19, is recovering well, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

A Bharat Bhushan Babu, the principal spokesperson of the Defence Ministry, said a team of doctors from the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital examined Singh.

"A team of doctors from Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt examined Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh who had tested COVID positive, yesterday. He is recovering well," Babu tweeted.

Singh on Monday said on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine. "I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," he said.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt also said that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:52 PM IST