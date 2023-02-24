Rajnath Singh: 'India will become third largest economy in next 4 to 5 years'

Shantiniketan: Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India will become the third largest economy in the next 4 to 5 years.

Addressing the convocation of Visva Bharati University, Singh said Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s vision to promote Industrial Development and modern Science & Technology for the development of the nation is even relevant today.

“India is moving forward on the path of development by setting new standards in the field of Science & Technology and is ‘Making in India, Making for the World’. I am hopeful that we will become the world’s top economy by 2047. This will be a true tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore,” said Singh.

Tagore's visionary ideas

Singh also mentioned Tagore's visionary ideas of social transformation, women empowerment and elimination of caste discrimination, which have been an inspiration for the government.

“Gurudev believed that education is the way to reach truth and beauty and ensure social welfare. He believed that it is not enough just to learn, but it is necessary to use it in the interest of society. One teacher educating 40-50 students together, which is a West inspired practice, will be unable to enhance the individuality of any child. In India, there was no such system in the ancient Gurukul. Many studies show that in universities like Nalanda and Takshashila, the ratio of faculty and students used to be 1:5. The Government rolled out the National Education Policy 2020, which pays full attention to the personality development of children and proper teacher-pupil ratio,” further mentioned the Union Minister.

The Union Minister also motivated the students to give their best shot, work as a team and not get swayed away by the successes and failures of life.

