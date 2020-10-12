Rajnath Singh inaugurates 44 'strategically important' bridges in border areas, says 'will provide connectivity to remote areas'

Dehradun: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday virtually inaugurated 44 bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation in seven states, including eight in Uttarakhand.

The defence minister said they will usher in a new era of connectivity and development in the border regions.

Singh also laid the foundation stone of the Nechifu tunnel on Tawang Road in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajnath Singh inaugurated 10 bridges in Jammu and Kashmir; eight each in Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh; four each in Punjab and Sikkim; and two in Himachal Pradesh.