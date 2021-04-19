Rajnath Singh directs DRDO to provide 150 jumbo oxygen cylinders to UP govt

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday supplied 150 jumbo cylinders of medical oxygen to the Uttar Pradesh government, as per directions by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

An additional 1,000 cylinders would be provided by the DRDO later. The oxygen would be supplied to hospitals in Lucknow for COVID-19 patients.

The COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh has deteriorated further with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself testing positive on Wednesday.