Rajnath Singh a 'caged parrot' in Modi government, says BKU chief Naresh Tikait

Lucknow: Calling Defence Minister Rajnath Singh a ‘caged parrot’ in the Narendra Modi government, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait has said that issues of farmers will be resolved in a minute if he the former Uttar Pradesh minister is given a free hand.

After taking Western Uttar Pradesh by storm, the farmers' agitation reached Central and Eastern UP on Wednesday when BKU held a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Barabanki, just 40 kms away from state capital Lucknow.

“I guarantee that the impasse would end in a minute if Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is given a free hand to hold talks with us. But this government is stubborn. It has made him a ‘caged parrot’. The government should change its attitude and listen to the voices of agitating farmers to repeal Farm Laws,” Tikait said in his address to farmers.

Tikait said that Barabanki opens doors to Purvanchal (east UP). “It is important for us to create awareness among farmers in this region how these three Farm Laws are going to take away our livelihood,” he said.