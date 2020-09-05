Rajnath meets his China mate, gives loaded hint

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe in Moscow on Friday in the first highest level contact after border tension erupted in Ladakh in May.

The Chinese Defence Minister had asked for the meeting on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the Russian capital.

Earlier in the day, in the presence of the Chinese minister, Singh said that regional stability demands a climate of trust, non-aggression, respect for international rules and peaceful resolution of differences.

His comment was interpreted as an indirect message to China. In his address, Singh also referred to the Second World War and said it has taught us the "folly of aggression" that brings "destruction" to all.

Both India and China are members of the SCO, an eight-nation regional grouping which primarily focuses on issues relating to security and defence.