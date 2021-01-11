Rajinikanth firm on 'no political show', pained over demonstration by supporters

On Sunday, hundreds of people had gathered in Chennai hoping to convince the star to reconsider his decision not to enter politics. Rajinikanth had quit the idea of joining politics citing his health condition and the COVID-19 spread.

Responding to this, he said some Rajini Makkal Mandram office bearers had joined hands with some expelled members to conduct the event, though the high command had conveyed not to participate in it. This had pained him.

“I have already explained in detail why I cannot enter politics now. I have conveyed my decision,” he said while appealing the supporters not to cause him anymore pain on this issue.

Meanwhile, Tamilaruvi Manian, formerly the overseer of the actor’s proposed political party, ruled out the possibility of Rajinikanth lending his voice to any political party in the Assembly elections.