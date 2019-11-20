Rajeev Gowda thrilled to continue family legacy by presiding over Rajya Sabha

Member of parliament in the Rajya Sabha since July 2014 and a national spokesperson for the Indian National Congress Prof M V Rajeev Gowda presided over Rajya Sabha for the first time as part of panel of Vice-Chairmen, who fill in when Chairman and Deputy Chairman are not present.

Gowda was thrilled to continue his family legacy. He expressed his happiness on Twitter. "A special moment for me as my late father MV Venkatappa was Chairman, Legislative Council & Speaker, Legislative Assembly in Karnataka," he wrote.