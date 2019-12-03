Rajeev Dhavan sacked from Babri case

New Delhi: Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who represented the Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute in the Supreme Court, on Tuesday said he has been sacked from the case.

Dhavan made this announcement in a Facebook post published early Tuesday morning.

He wrote: "Just been sacked from the Babri case by advocate-on-record Ejaz Maqbool, who was representing the Jamiat. Have sent formal letter accepting the sacking without demur. No longer involved in the review of the case."

Dhavan had vehemently argued the case for the Muslim side before a five-judge bench headed by then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. He had argued for more than two weeks in the 40 day hearing of the matter.

Elaborating on the reason for his removal from the case, Dhavan said: "I have been informed that Mr Madani has indicated that I was removed from the case because I was unwell."

He has referred Madani's reason as "total nonsense. He has a right to instruct his lawyer Maqbool to sack me, which he did on instructions. But the reason being floated is malicious and untrue", said Dhavan in the second post on the social media platform.

The review petition said the apex court has erred on 14 key points while arriving at a judgment in favour of Hindu parties. "By virtue of the impugned judgment, the Supreme Court has effectively granted a mandamus to destroy the Babri Masjid and to construct a temple of Lord Ram in the said place", said the review petition emphasising that peace without justice is not possible.

AIMPLB to continue with Dhavan

Lucknow: While the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind sacked senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan from the their side in filing the review petition on the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to continue with Dhavan as their counsel.

Board secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said on Tuesday that they will continue to fight the case for the board and will file review petition on behalf of individual litigants.

"Rajeev Dhavan has always been a symbol of unity and justice. AIMPLB will continue its efforts under his esteemed leadership and guidance," the Maulana said.

He further said that the Board was indebted to the senior lawyer for his 'sincere, exceptional and incomparable efforts in the Babri case.'