Rajdhani Express gets theme based WAP-7 locomotives

The Central Railway has come up with a unique initiative to promote their new and improved push-pull technology. The Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani express (Train no 22221 and 22222) now sports sketches of various world heritage sites.

Central Railway started running of Rajdhani Express with one electric engine in the front and another in the rear exactly a year ago to provide better service to its passengers by saving one hour 35 minutes.

According to a press release by the Central Railways, Shri Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway complimented the electrical department for coming up with the unique idea that eliminated the need for attachment & detachment of bankers in the Kasara-Igatpuri Ghat section thereby ensuring an increase in speed and saving time.