Rajdhani Express gets theme based WAP-7 locomotives

The Central Railway has come up with a unique initiative to promote their new and improved push-pull technology. The Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani express (Train no 22221 and 22222) now sports sketches of various world heritage sites.
Central Railway started running of Rajdhani Express with one electric engine in the front and another in the rear exactly a year ago to provide better service to its passengers by saving one hour 35 minutes.
According to a press release by the Central Railways, Shri Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway complimented the electrical department for coming up with the unique idea that eliminated the need for attachment & detachment of bankers in the Kasara-Igatpuri Ghat section thereby ensuring an increase in speed and saving time.
Two locomotives of Ajni and Kalyan Loco Sheds bearing number 30579 & 30580 have been beautifully sketched with historical sites that fall en-route for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani express. These include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Iconic Taj Mahal and Red Fort.
The sketches are painted on the loco with eco-friendly eco-vinyl 3M sheets which is free of any environment hazards and also with matt finish lamination which provides crystal clear shiny look and long lasting. The work is done in-house by Kalyan Electric Loco Shed staff.
Shri D.K. Singh, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Central Railway said that this is the first pair of sketched loco. It was attached to Rajdhani express on 14.2.2020 on the occasion of 1st anniversary of Push-Pull train technology. He also said Rajdhani Express is the India’s first train running on push-pull technology which empowers the Government of India’s “Mission Raftaar”.
