Rajasthan's Bharatpur Ranks 1st In The List Of Top 10 Districts In India With Most Number Of Cyber Crime Cases 

A report on cyber crime trends by a non-profit startup Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF) has identified top 10 districts in India that accounted for 80% of cyber crime related cases in the past three years.

Need for enhanced cybersecurity measures

The white paper ‘Deep Dive into Cybercrime Trends Impacting India’ by FCRF startup incubated at IIT Kanpur underscores the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures and increased awareness. The analysis sheds light on the top ten districts in India most prone to cybercrime, providing insights into the factors contributing to their vulnerability

Bharatpur tops the list

Topping the list of cyber crime-prone districts in India is Bharatpur with 18% of India's overall cyber crime followed by Mathura recording 12% of cyber crime with high volume financial transactions.

Violence hit Nuh with close proximity to the National Capital Region is placed in third place with 11% cases of cyber crimes reported followed by Deoghar at 10% of cyber crimes.

The infamous cyber crime hub Jamtara is at distant fifth with 9.6% cases recorded for online frauds and phishing.

Major corporate and IT hub Gurugram has attracted cyber criminals recording 8.1% of digital and cyber crimes.

Alwar in Rajasthan has become a transit point for cyber crimes with 5.1% cases registered while the steel city of Bokaro, Jharkhand has become an unlikely hub for cyber crimes with 2.4% cases competing with Karnatand in the coal district of Dhanbad is rapidly gaining notoriety for cyber crimes trailed by Giridih district of Jharkhand at 2.3% of cyber crimes.

Financially motivated crime accounts for 77.41 percent

Almost half (47.25 percent) involved Unified Payments Interface (UPI) fraud. Debit, credit card and sim swap fraud came in a distant second place with 11.27 percent. The report states that financially motivated crime accounted for 77.41 percent.

While the state of Rajasthan topped the charts for Sextortion, OLX Fraud, Customer Care Fraud, OTP Scams, KYC Frauds, Electricity Bill Frauds and KBC Scams Jharkhand was the favourite playground for L an App Harassment, Gift Frauds, Matrimonial Frauds, Electricity Bill Frauds, Job and Investment Fraud.

Delhi and NCR were the epicenter for Fake Links, OTP Frauds, Social Engineering Scams, Debit/Credit Card Frauds closely followed by Bihar replicating the success of cyber frauds in the national capital.

New cyber crime hotspots identified were Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Odisha, West Bengal and Tripura.

