Rajasthan youth climbs water tank, asks to speak to actor Sanjay Dutt

Jaipur, November 9, 2020: A youth in north Rajathan’s Churu district climbed atop a water tank and made a peculiar request – he said he would come down only after talking to film-star Sanjay Dutt.

The incident took place on Sunday morning in Ratangarh town of Churu district.

Rakesh Sharma, 21, climbed the water tank in Bhanidhora area of the town. Soon a crowd collected and the authorities were called. Tehsildar Dheeraj Jhajhadiya, ASP Sujangarh Sitaram Mahich and several other police officials along with a medical team and an ambulance rushed to the spot.

The officials tried to coax Sharma to come down from the tower but to no avail. His teacher, father and uncle also spoke to him and asked him to climb down but he did not relent.

Local Congress leader Ramesh Chandra Indoria also spoke to Sharma and asked him to climb down. Sharma told the gathered crowd and mediapersons that he wanted to talk to actor Sanjay Dutt and would only climb down after that.

The authorities were in a fix but continued efforts to persuade the youth to climb down. This continued for about eight hours and the youth threatened that he would hang himself. His father said the youth was tired of domestic problems and had taken this step.

Eventually, ASP Mahich went up halfway to return Sharma’s mobile which had fallen down. Sharma came to take his mobile and he told Mahich he would come down if there would be no police action against him. On Mahich’s assurance, the Sharma finally came down.

Sharma told police he climbed the tank as he was fed-up with domestic troubles. Mahich said Sharma has a case of murder pending against him.