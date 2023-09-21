Rajasthan: Women To Handle PM Modi's Public Rally For First Time In Jaipur

PM Narendra Modi | File pic

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a grand rally in Jaipur on September 25th and for the first time, it will be managed by the female workers of the party.

BJP State General Secretary Bhajanlal Sharma claimed that for the first time in the country, all the arrangements of a Prime Minister's rally will be handled by women.

Women to organise PM Modi's rally for the first time

'This type of experiment has not been done before in any political rally till now in the country,' said Sharma adding that by doing this, women in Jaipur will express their gratitude to PM Modi for the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill passed to give 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and states Legislative Assemblies.

He said the female workers of the party will handle all the arrangements right from stage operations to seating arrangements in the pandal. The male workers will help them and work under their supervision.

PM visit to Jaipur after 4.5 years

Although PM Modi held around seven public meetings in the last few months in Rajasthan, he is coming to Jaipur after four and a half years. The meeting will be held in Surajpura (Vatika) of Dadiya Panchayat of Jaipur district.

This public rally is the concluding event of four pre-poll Parivartan Yatras of BJP that started between September 2-5th from four prominent religious places of Rajasthan.