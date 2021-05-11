Rajasthan: Women dies of COVID-19; no relatives, neighbours turn up to perform last rites

This is a story that tells how Covid-19 has made us ruthless. An old man’s wife died with symptoms of Covid-19. He pleaded for help to take away her wife’s dead body to the crematorium, but nobody turned up. Then a lady tahsildar came forward, wears a PPE kit and helped him in performing the last rites.

The incident took place in Dhod village of Sikar in Rajasthan where Sayra Kanwar wife of Shybaks Singh died with the symptoms of Covid. His two sons are out of the country and only one daughter in law and two little grandsons are here in the family. He informed about the death to his relatives and neighbours and waited for them. When nobody turned up he went to people and pleaded to help him, but could not get help.

A social worker informed the local police station and tahsildar office. The lady tahsildar Rajni Yadav came forward and asked the health officials to send an ambulance but she was told that an ambulance cannot be used for dead bodies. Then she managed a pickup, wear a PPE kit to take away the corpse to the crematorium and helped the old man to do the last rites.