Rajasthan: Woman set ablaze by rapist, succumbs to burn injuries

Jaipur: A woman from Hanumangarh district who was set ablaze by a man accused of raping her succumbed burn injuries on Saturday.

The 30-year-old woman who hailed from Goluwala village suffered 90 percent burns and was undergoing treatment at SMS hospital in Jaipur.

According to police, the woman lived with her grandmother and worked in a beauty parlour. She had filed a rape case against Pradeep Bishnoi two years back and the case is under trial. The accused was out on bail.

The woman’s grandmother said in the FIR that Bishnoi had accused to kill her granddaughter 15 days back.

Police said it is a matter of investigation who set the woman on fire. Police said on Wednesday night at 1 am, someone had called the deceased outside her house and then doused her with kerosene and set her on fire.