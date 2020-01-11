Rajasthan withdraws notification that granted temporary bar licences to hotels along Highways

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has reversed its decision granting temporary bar licenses to hotels and restaurants along major roads in the state.

A notification of changes in bar license rules was issued was last week which paved way for hotels and restaurants located in 30-feet-wide roads getting temporary bar licenses.

The decision was opposed by several organisations and activists who alleged that it will encourage liquor consumption.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with officials on Friday and directed them to withdraw the notification.

He also asked the officials to prepare a plan for effective reforms and transparency in the excise system, according to a release.