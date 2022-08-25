Rajasthan: Will Rahul Gandhi's refusal fulfil Sachin Pilot's dream of becoming the state CM?

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (L) and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: File

The million-dollar question, of who will become the Congress president is indirectly affecting the politics of Rajasthan. The power corridors of the state are buzzing with the question of whether Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi’s refusal for the top post fulfil the dream of former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot of becoming Chief Minister of the desert state.

As per media reports, Congress president Sonia Gandhi wants Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to take over as party president as Rahul Gandhi has refused to take the top post. If this elevation of Gehlot takes place, the entire political scenario of the Rajasthan Congress may change.

At present, most of the MLAs and party office bearers are with CM Ashok Gehlot who is the senior leader and holds full control of the party. Apart from Gehlot, his loyalist and state party president Govind Singh Dotasara had previously been given this post at the time of the political crisis of July 2020 after the sacking of Sachin Pilot.

Gehlot has proved his political acumen time and again and has been able to tackle all political challenges during his tenure. However, it is a fact that the party is facing the challenge of factionalism for a long time and in case he is forced to move to Delhi, it will change the power equation in the state unit of Congress.

Party leaders are hoping that this change at the top level will at least solve the prolonged problem of factionalism in the party and considering that the state is bound to go to the polls in one and a half years, it will help the party for a consolidated election campaign.

"In case Gehlot moves to Delhi, it will be difficult for him to continue as CM, and in such a situation, Sachin Pilot may succeed him as the top leader, who has been waiting for a very long time. This will change the power equation and in the party and will ultimately help the party to overcome the problem of factionalism," said a senior MLA of the party on anonymity.

It is to note that Pilot has constantly raised the issue that Congress is not repeating its leaders for the last many elections in the state and ‘something’ needs to be done to change this trend.

However, the one question that is raising eyebrows among the party workers and leaders is whether Gehlot let Sachin take over the party easily, particularly at the time when Congress is about to start its poll preparations for the upcoming elections.

Gehlot has shown reluctance to move to Delhi and said that he is concentrating on the two responsibilities given to him, including senior observer for the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls and chief minister of Rajasthan. He asserted that his efforts were directed at ensuring the Congress government is repeated in Rajasthan.

An independent MLA who is known to be a Gehlot loyalist said, "I don’t think that he will leave Rajasthan. He is the senior leader of the party and very a popular figure. This time, the way Congress has performed in all by-polls and local elections. The poll prospects of the party are very good so why will he hand over the party to someone who has challenged him throughout the tenure?"

"But even if he is forced to move to Delhi, either he will continue with both the offices or depute any of his loyalists to hold the control on the party," added the MLA.

Notably, the Congress in Rajasthan is facing the challenge of factionalism since it returned to power in December 2018. Sachin Pilot was the party’s state president and was the claimant for the CM post, but the party chose veteran and loyal Gehlot while Pilot was given the post of his Deputy.

This problem became more serious in July 2020 when the former Pilot moved to Manesar with his supporting MLAs. This was seen as a rebel act by Gehlot and his loyalists.

Since then, the relations between both the leaders are not normal and the divide in the party can be seen down to the grass root level and affecting the poll prospects of the party.